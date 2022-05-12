Tammy Sytch Lashes Out At Bill DeMott For Calling For Her Removal From WWE Hall of Fame

As previously reported, both Bill DeMott and Mark Henry called for Tammy Sytch to be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame following her arrest. She was arrested last week for her involvement in a car crash that resulted in a fatality. Her BAC (blood alcohol content) level was said to be a 0.280, which is three-and-a-half times the legal limit.

DeMott, who lost his daughter to a drunk driver in 2015, wrote: “When do we start holding people #accountable BEFORE they kill themselves or someone else? When do we decide as law makers and judges that we DO NOT get to decide who should and shouldn’t be punished? When do organizations speak up for EVERYONE not just influential cases?

Sytch responded: “I think Bill Demott should be removed from the WWE hall of fame! Ohhh that’s rite, he was never inducted. He was too busy sexually harassing female talent and degrading male talent as well. Yet he is worried about a crime that has NOT even been proven in a court of law yet?? You have a guy asking for me to be removed from the HOF who sexually harassed women, terrorized male talent, used his corporate connections to keep his job, and was an overall piece of shit who ran countless young potential out of the business?? That guy?? He is a real class act! A grieving father?? I wonder how many potential divas were grieving when they were wrongfully ran off over this pervert? Wonder how many “grieving fathers” had to hug their crying daughter because they were fired and dream shattered by this pig on a power trip? HOW MANY?”

