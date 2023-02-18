wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Recalls Experience on GLOW, Says Alison Brie Would Do Well in Wrestling
Taya Valkyrie was set to appear in the scuttled fourth season of GLOW, and she recently talked about her experience filming on the show. Valkyrie spoke with SHAK Wrestling and talked about joining the show for the fourth season, which was shut down mid-production due to the pandemic and eventually got cancelled due to logistical issues.
Asked how Alison Brie would do in wrestling, Valkyrie said (per Fightful):
“I think she’d do really well because all of those girls at GLOW, they were obviously being taught by Chavo Guerrero for several seasons. I think they would do great. Allison Brie was so kind and so nice. I was scared because I’m the wrestling girl, but I had to audition just like anybody else. My acting had to speak for me, not the way I take a back bump. It was so thrilling and exciting to be in that environment, to really be on this high end Netflix show and see that world from that standpoint. I think they’d all do well.”
