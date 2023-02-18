Taya Valkyrie Recalls Experience on GLOW, Says Alison Brie Would Do Well in Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie was set to appear in the scuttled fourth season of GLOW, and she recently talked about her experience filming on the show. Valkyrie spoke with SHAK Wrestling and talked about joining the show for the fourth season, which was shut down mid-production due to the pandemic and eventually got cancelled due to logistical issues.

Asked how Alison Brie would do in wrestling, Valkyrie said (per Fightful):