Taya Valkyrie Says She’s Open to Working With Johnny Elite & Lucha Bros In AEW

Taya Valkyrie has a lot on appearances coming up on her plate, but she’s open to the idea of working with Johnny Elite and the Lucha Bros in AEW. Valkyrie, who is set to compete at NWA Alwayz Ready and holds the MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship as well as the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, recently spoke with WreztleZone for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On Johnny Elite’s AEW appearance in the Owen Hart Cup: “I think it was really important for John to have that moment, too, and I’m glad that he got that and facing someone like Samoa Joe and the first round of the Owen Hart cup. So I mean, I’ve said in interviews recently, the wrestling landscape is so insane right now, because of how everybody is really working together. So the idea of me potentially going into AEW, or having some sort of crossover there, is something I’m completely open to. There are so many wonderful, talented people over there lots of things, like, the fact that John is there, and I could be with John again, or the fact that you know, my two brothers, Pentagon and Fenix are there working with them, we have a stable that’s going to be you know, established in AAA, and AAA and AEW have a great working relationship. I’m the Reina de Reinas Champion, four-time champion. Longest-reigning Knockouts, and Reina de Reinas Champion. So I absolutely think the possibility of that happening at some point would be wonderful. So I’m open to the idea, so we will see what happens.”

On being happy to see Johnny in AEW: “But I’m very happy to see John having his moment and getting to have really good matches being given time. Listen, for the last six months, I’ve been watching him think of such crazy new ideas and watching him train his butt off in preparation for what is next. I’m just proud of him. I’m happy that he is somewhere where he seems to be having fun and he’s surrounded by his peers.”