Taz Hates The Use of ‘Banger’ To Describe Matches

January 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taz AEW 6-3-20 Image Credit: AEW

Taz is not a fan of current slang, at least in terms of the word “banger.” The term, which originally started out in music and was popularized around dance music (i.e. “club bangers”), has carried over into general parlance and thus made its way into the wrestling world to describe great matches. Taz, however, takes issue with the phrase as he noted in a post on Twitter.

The AEW broadcaster wrote:

“‘banger’. Good gosh I hate that term so fucking much. ‘GREAT’, ‘AMAZING’ or ‘AWESOME’ is more than fine. If I was still doing my podcast I would do a WHOLE show on that word….than BAN IT. #HateThatCornyShit”

Taz, Jeremy Thomas

