Taz Says ECW Revolutionized Wrestling T-Shirts

Taz recently gave credit to ECW for revolutionizing the way wrestling does T-Shirts and merchandise. The AEW announcer and ECW Original posted to Twitter on Sunday night to talk about how ECW made the “Renegade vibe” black T-Shirt stil “cool,” as you can see below:

“ECW revolutionized the wrestling biz.

We also revolutionized/inspired T-shirt/merch BOOM in wrestling space. We started it in the early 90’s. Renegade vibe BLACK tshirts, we made it first & we made that shit “cool”. I’m very proud that I designed most of all of it. #TootToot”

Taz was a major part of ECW’s merchandising team and designed many of the company’s T-shirts. He now works as color commentator on AEW Dark and AEW Dynamite.