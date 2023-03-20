wrestling / News
Taz Says ECW Revolutionized Wrestling T-Shirts
Taz recently gave credit to ECW for revolutionizing the way wrestling does T-Shirts and merchandise. The AEW announcer and ECW Original posted to Twitter on Sunday night to talk about how ECW made the “Renegade vibe” black T-Shirt stil “cool,” as you can see below:
“ECW revolutionized the wrestling biz.
We also revolutionized/inspired T-shirt/merch BOOM in wrestling space. We started it in the early 90’s. Renegade vibe BLACK tshirts, we made it first & we made that shit “cool”. I’m very proud that I designed most of all of it. #TootToot”
Taz was a major part of ECW’s merchandising team and designed many of the company’s T-shirts. He now works as color commentator on AEW Dark and AEW Dynamite.
ECW revolutionized the wrestling biz.
We also revolutionized/inspired T-shirt/merch BOOM in wrestling space. We started it in the early 90’s. Renegade vibe BLACK tshirts, we made it first & we made that shit “cool”. I’m very proud that I designed most of all of it. #TootToot
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) March 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Edge On the Evolution Of The Judgment Day, Says It’s Better Than What He Hoped
- Promotions Reportedly Distanced Themselves From Davey Richards Before Domestic Violence Allegations
- Emma Vacationing in a Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- The Undertaker Says He Enjoyed Working With CM Punk And Is Proud of Their Match