Taz: ‘I Have Zero Desire for One Last Match’

– In response to a fan question on social media, former WWE and ECW star Taz revealed that he has no desire for returning to the ring for “one last match.” Instead, Taz is now focused on his career at the announce table.

Taz wrote, “I’m 56 years old, I need both shoulders replaced and both knees replaced so there is no shot at all. lol. Also, I had/have ZERO desire for ‘1 last match’ for many years. No interest at all, once I left the ring years ago…I have been completely comfortable & happy about it. Back than, I focused moving onto my next career at the announced desk.”