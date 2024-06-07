TBS Title Match Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced a TBS title match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which could have Forbidden Door implications. Mercedes Mone will defend against CMLL’s Zeuxis. If Zeuxis wins, the title for title match at Forbidden Door will become a match solely for Stephanie Vaquer’s NJPW Strong Openweight title. Zeuxis would take the TBS title back to CMLL. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Zeuxis

* TV Time with Chris Jericho ft. Private Party