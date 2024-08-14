Ted DiBiase Says Lex Luger Wasn’t Over Enough To Win WWE Title At SummerSlam 1994

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Lex Luger failing to win the WWE Title at SummerSlam 1994 after a strong babyface push. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bruce Prichard’s belief that Lex Luger wasn’t over enough to win the WWE Title at SummerSlam 1994: “No I agree with Bruce, I really do. And Lex, I love Lex, he’s a great guy. Lex had this phenomenal body, but in terms of what he could do in the ring, it just — again, he’s a guy who came along and was hired because he had this beautiful body, and ‘now we’re going to make you a wrestler.’ And it’s kind of like, Lex wasn’t a guy who grew up all his life wanting to be a wrestler. And that has nothing to do with it, but I mean if your heart’s not really in it, then what are you doing? And again, I love Lex. Lex is a great guy, a brother in Christ for sure now. But I just — he had the look. He had that, but he just didn’t have it. It’s kind of like, I’ve always said. Charisma, you’ve got to have charisma to be in this business. And it’s not something you just acquire. I mean quite frankly, either you have it or you don’t. And some people have more of it.”

On what Hulk Hogan had that Luger didn’t: “You’ve already said it. Hulk had the body; Hulk had the look. But you give Hulk the microphone, and Hulk could go.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.