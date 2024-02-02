Ted DiBiase On His Memories of Yokozuna, His Own Diet While Wrestling

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his diet while wrestling the late Yokozuna, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his diet while wrestling: “I mean, and a lot of my eating, like I couldn’t eat anything after three o’clock in the afternoon, because if I did I’d be throwing up in a ring. So a lot of times I didn’t eat, I would eat quick-stop food, peanuts, beef jerky, whatever. But I drank a lot of beer. When I traveled with Dick Murdock, oh my gosh, unbelievable. I mean, he was such a great wrestler too. But he could drink that beer, man. It was kind of like, that was the thing is especially — again, territorial days, you know. Depending on the trip you’re gonna make, get to the town and everybody’s got a cooler in their car. You know, stop at the 7-11 or wherever you can get a case of beer, put it on ice, and it’ll be ready for the trip home, or the trip to the next town. There was a lot of drinking on the road, you know. Not necessarily for the driver, but everybody else in the car.

“One of my favorite meals, even to this day, is breakfast. You know, I like three eggs over easy, the hashbrowns and a double order of sausage or bacon or whatever, and toast. I love breakfast. Or something else easy, like hamburger steak. But you know again, at night after a wrestling show, you’re talking about, you’re getting out at 10:30, 11 o’clock. unless you stop like at a truck stop and go in and sit down and eat, and none of us ever did that. You would either eat when you got home or wait till the next day.”

On whether he was watching what he was eating while wrestling: “I didn’t even know what carbs and protein were. I started — gosh no, I mean, what was my diet? Oh, well, there is a lot of truck stop food. I love cheeseburgers. And of course, I love Tex-Mex. Man, I can eat Mexican food every day. I love it. Again, I grew up in the South and in Arizona.”

On Yokozuna: “Yokozuna was a very likable guy. Very likable guy. I can’t think of anybody that had any huge issues with Yokozuna. Just a very, very good guy. And you know again, for his size, he got around that ring pretty good. It’s kind of like, that was what what impressed me. For his size, his mobility was, I would say, much better than any other person I had ever seen. That was his biggest thing. He was really strong. I mean, he was obviously big and heavy. And Yokozuna — I mean, I compare that to like Sumo wrestlers. Sumo wrestlers, they train them from birth almost, I mean, from a very young age. And you know, they get real big but I tell you what, if you ever — you could probably make you could make football players out of Sumo wrestlers really easy. Because when they say go and they start pushing each other, it’s unreal. Anyway, good guy. I liked him very much.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.