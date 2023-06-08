Ted DiBiase Praises Michael Hayes For His WWE Longevity, Recalls Him Becoming Dok Hendrix

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Michael Hayes, who joined WWE in the 1990s as Dok Hendrix after a successful run as part of the Freebirds. He currently works for WWE behind the scenes. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hayes becoming Dok Hendrix: “I loved it because I always, I mean Michael Hayes, you know when he and Terry Gordy and you know, what was the third guy? Buddy Roberts. When the three of them were doing their thing, Michael was the mouthpiece and he should have been. I mean now you know the other guys, you know they got their opportunity to talk. But Michael was the mouthpiece and he had the wherewithal and the mental savvy. I mean, he was the guy that led that team and and and led him well, very well. And I mean everything Michael’s done in my opinion, it’s been very good.”

On Hayes’ WWE longevity: “I recently ran into him. We’re getting on the same airplane somewhere, I think in Atlanta. And I had just had a brief, brief moment to speak with him. And I said, ‘You are still going at it?’ He said, ‘Still there.’ And I said, Well, you know,’ and I just kind of gave him this ‘God bless you.’ Because man, that they stay in the heat there. You know what I mean? It’s hard. I mean, I know Michael loves it and of course, you know it’s got — wrestling was hard, but I loved it too. But that aspect of the business I didn’t love and I wasn’t comfortable there. But Michael is, and he’s gifted that way. You know it’s true. It’s his creativity, but everything, I got the greatest respect in the world for the guy. But you know, all these years later, I mean, my gosh, he’s still there, still doing it. And I’m like going man, you know, and and and Vince, you know, he’s the boss man and you know he’s not always the easiest guy to get along with, either.”

