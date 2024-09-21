On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the star power of Sting and The Undertaker, who’s a bigger star and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Ted DiBiase on who’s a bigger star — Sting or The Undertaker: “Wow. That is a tough one. You know, I would have to give the edge to Undertaker. Just because his character was so unique — not that Steve’s wasn’t. But now in terms of wrestling, Steve hands down is a better wrestler than the Undertaker. Of course, Mark knew his gimmick, and Mark knew how to — it’s like, it’s kind of hard to play a character who’s supposed to be a dead man. And he can’t run He hand to — you know what I’m saying? The things he did in the ring, and he learned how to do it very well. And was a huge name. But I would still say that wrestling-wise, I might give the edge to Sting. Character-wise, I would say the Undertaker.”

On Kamala: “A great guy. His name was James, and that’s pretty funny, James. I can’t remember his last name. But he couldn’t have been a nicer guy. And he was kind of funneling — I can’t remember what we were talking about, the dressing room or something. And somebody said, ‘Well, how about you, Kamala?’ And just the way he shook his head and just went almost like, ‘No,’ it was so funny. But he comes out there looking like this great big zombie, and you could not find a nicer guy.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.