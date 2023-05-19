Ted DiBiase Recalls Vince McMahon’s Vision For His Character, Getting ‘Flash Cash’ For Gimmick

Ted DiBiase recently discussed Vince McMahon’s vision for his Million Dollar Man character and how he was given “flash cash” to get the character over. DiBiase discussed the origins of his character on his new Everybody’s Got A Pod show, noting that he got money to make a big show in public with the cash being written off as marketing expenses. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc

On McMahon’s vision for the character: “He said, ‘Everybody hates someone who by the virtue of their wealth thinks they’re better than everybody.’ That was the essence of the character.”

On being given ‘flash cash’ for the character: “From the first day, I signed the contract, somebody in the office walked in the room, counted out $2,000 in brand new hundred dollar bills and Vince says, ‘Ted, this is your flash cash.’ He says, ‘Here’s what I want you to do. Don’t abuse it. If you abuse it, you lose it, but you’ve gotta pick the right spot.'”