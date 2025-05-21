Ted DiBiase Explains Why He Never Had A Substance Abuse Issue

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the issue of drug use in wrestling during the era he and “Dr. Death” Steve Williams were active and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he noticed Williams doing cocaine: “I have, yeah.”

On whether he had substance issues: “That’s the one thing that I just — you know, I watched my mother die at the age of 56 from alcohol. She was an alcoholic, and it was just hard to watch. I made myself a promise and said, ‘I’m going to go there. I’m never going to be an abuser,’ and I wasn’t. It’s kind of like, there were some guys that — I just never had that [issue].

“And sometimes they say that the addiction thing, you may have a parent who was an alcoholic. But then you won’t have it, and it’s the next generation. In other words — and again, my son Teddy never had any problems with that stuff. But my youngest son, Brett, Brett dealt with it for a while. But he’s clean and sober now for a long, long time. But yeah, if there was something I could have gotten addicted to — because what does cocaine do? It keeps you like this, wide-eyed and bushy-tailed. And we were traveling all those trips, you know. Driving to a town for three hours, wrestling, then driving four more hours to get to the next place you’re going. You’d get into a town at two o’clock in the morning. Brother, that’s not easy to do every day.”

