Tensions Reportedly ‘Very High’ In WWE Locker Room Over Jaxson Ryker’s Tweet

As was reported earlier this week, Jaxson Ryker posted a tweet that supported President Donald Trump, and as the timing of it was during the conflict over police brutality and George Floyd’s death, he took a lot of criticism. It didn’t help that shortly after, a 2009 Facebook post resurfaced that said people of color ‘need to realize how good they have it.’

Some of that criticism came from his fellow WWE superstars like Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that tensions are still ‘very high’ backstage over it, and ‘the locker room is fuming at him.’ It was added that most have decided to keep quiet.

The belief backstage is that WWE can’t fire him for expressing his freedom of speech, but that doesn’t seem to change the fact that several people aren’t happy with him. One source has suggested that the Forgotten Sons gimmick may be hard to portray on TV after current events, even if Ryker hadn’t wrote what he wrote.