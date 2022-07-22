TERMINUS 3 Results From Atlanta: Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita

TERMINUS ran their third event last night from the Oasis Event Center in Morrow, GA, which streamed on FITE TV. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Kaun def. Cheeseburger

* Invictus Khash def. Mike Bennett

* Jay Lethal def. Baron Black

* Jonathan Gresham def. Konosuke Takeshita

* The Factory (Aaron Solo & QT Marshall) def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)

* Queen Aminata def. Masha Slamovich. Serena Deeb confronted Aminata after the match.

INSANE Exchange from Takeshita & Greshy!!! #Terminus3 pic.twitter.com/Yo68GNuAco — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 22, 2022

Gresham puts Takeshita away at the buzzer in one of the best pure rules matches I’ve ever seen. Holy shit dude #Terminus3 pic.twitter.com/KLZGT7fVkF — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 22, 2022

Air Raid Crash from Queen Aminata! #Terminus3 pic.twitter.com/SI7URScExs — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 22, 2022