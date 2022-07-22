wrestling / News

TERMINUS 3 Results From Atlanta: Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TERMINUS Jonathan Gresham Konosuke Takeshita Image Credit: TERMINUS

TERMINUS ran their third event last night from the Oasis Event Center in Morrow, GA, which streamed on FITE TV. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Kaun def. Cheeseburger
* Invictus Khash def. Mike Bennett
* Jay Lethal def. Baron Black
* Jonathan Gresham def. Konosuke Takeshita
* The Factory (Aaron Solo & QT Marshall) def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
* Queen Aminata def. Masha Slamovich. Serena Deeb confronted Aminata after the match.

