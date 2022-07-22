wrestling / News
TERMINUS 3 Results From Atlanta: Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita
TERMINUS ran their third event last night from the Oasis Event Center in Morrow, GA, which streamed on FITE TV. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Kaun def. Cheeseburger
* Invictus Khash def. Mike Bennett
* Jay Lethal def. Baron Black
* Jonathan Gresham def. Konosuke Takeshita
* The Factory (Aaron Solo & QT Marshall) def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
* Queen Aminata def. Masha Slamovich. Serena Deeb confronted Aminata after the match.
INSANE Exchange from Takeshita & Greshy!!! #Terminus3 pic.twitter.com/Yo68GNuAco
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 22, 2022
Gresham puts Takeshita away at the buzzer in one of the best pure rules matches I’ve ever seen. Holy shit dude #Terminus3 pic.twitter.com/KLZGT7fVkF
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 22, 2022
Air Raid Crash from Queen Aminata! #Terminus3 pic.twitter.com/SI7URScExs
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 22, 2022
Lethal Injection seals the deal! Lethal over Baron Black once again! #Terminus3 pic.twitter.com/i4zbumz5Hc
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 22, 2022
