TERMINUS Announces New Modern Age Grappling Event For This Month

TERMINUS has announced a new ‘Modern Age Grappling event for later this month in Georgia, which will stream on FITE TV. The event happens on May 22 at the Underground Fite Factory in Hampton, GA. It will feature Jonathan Gresham, Baron Black, Josh Woods, Rhett Titus and more.

Modern Age Grappling is professional wrestling presented with enforced pro wrestling rules, with a strong emphasis on different wrestling styles from around the world, performed by some of pro wrestling’s most gifted grapplers.

Here in MAG – outside of the hard strikes, high flying, and precise technical ability – in ring story telling is the key ingredient. We believe that styles make fights. If you are looking for a different professional wrestling experience, then look no further – MAG is here, and we are wrestling!

The grapplers performing have been seen on national TV, in top promotions around the world, including AEW, ROH, WWE/NXT, IMPACT, NJPW, ZERO 1, NWA, DDT, PWG, wXw, PROGRESS, and many more!

Calling the action at ring side will be former ROH, Evolve/DGUSA and current Dragon Gate Japan english commentator Lenny Lenard! He will be joined by former NWA World champion and current AEW Superstar Boom Boom Colt Cabana!

Matches will be contested under pro wrestling rules, with a twist. Matches will be broken up into six rounds of five minute segments, with a 30 second break given to the contenders between rounds. Time limits will be strictly adhered to.