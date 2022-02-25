wrestling / News
TERMINUS II Results: Jonathan Gresham Defends ROH Title, More
TERMINUS held their second show on Thursday night, with Jonathan Gresham defending his ROH World Championship in the main event. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful. The event aired on FITE TV.
In the house at #Terminus2 pic.twitter.com/K2fWX5g7Gl
— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) February 25, 2022
* Chris Sabin defeated Tre Lamar, Kenny Alfonso, & Leon Ruff
* Queen Aminata defeated Killa Kate
* Joe Keys & Dante Caballero defeated Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood
* Serena Deeb defeated Liiza Hall
* Sw3rve the Realest defeated Davey Richards
@RichardsWesley @swerveconfident #Respect#TERMINUS2 https://t.co/gho28lmr7g
— Juanki 🇵🇷💪 (@Juanki1982) February 25, 2022
* Jay Lethal defeated Baron Black
* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham defeated Santana
@TheJonGresham @Santana_Proud #ThankYouBoth #RunItBack #Respect #TERMINUS2 https://t.co/JULfmvJmVJ
— Juanki 🇵🇷💪 (@Juanki1982) February 25, 2022
