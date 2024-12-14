Tessa Blanchard Returns To TNA At Final Resolution, Attacks Jordynne Grace

Tessa Blanchard is back in TNA, making her return at Final Resolution to take out Jordynne Grace. Blanchard appeared at Friday’s TNA+ event, coming out in a ski mask and hitting Grace with a Hammerlock DDT during Grace’s match with Rosemary. She then unmasked herself for the crowd, as you can see below.

Blanchard is a former TNA World Champion and Knockouts Champion, having left the company when her contract was terminated in June of 2020. Blanchard was released and stripped of the title after she missed two sets of TV tapings, refusing to leave Mexico because of her then-upcoming wedding as there was uncertainty around her ability to return due to COVID lockdowns if she traveled to the US for the show. Blanchard reportedly did not send promos that she was supposed to film as well, which forced the company (then Impact Wrestling) to re-edit a show.

Blanchard also has past controversy around her alleged use of a racial slur during an argument years ago and bullying several talent. She signed with WOW – Women Of Wrestling as part of that company’s relaunch in 2021 but left amid a reported falling out with the company.