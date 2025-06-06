Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI Reveal New Team Name

Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI are going by a new team name following their NJPW exits. As previously noted, the two stars left NJPW following their final matches for the company on May 4th. Naito and BUSHI are working as a team following their exits and BUSHI posted to Twiotter noting that they will now be Los Tranquilos de Japon.

Naito said in a blog post that the rights to the name Los Ingobernables de Japon are owned by others and they can no longer use that name, which led to their new team moniker.

No word on when or where they may make their first post-NJPW appearances.