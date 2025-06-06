wrestling / News
Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI Reveal New Team Name
June 6, 2025 | Posted by
Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI are going by a new team name following their NJPW exits. As previously noted, the two stars left NJPW following their final matches for the company on May 4th. Naito and BUSHI are working as a team following their exits and BUSHI posted to Twiotter noting that they will now be Los Tranquilos de Japon.
Naito said in a blog post that the rights to the name Los Ingobernables de Japon are owned by others and they can no longer use that name, which led to their new team moniker.
No word on when or where they may make their first post-NJPW appearances.
発表〜🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/w3v4LEntBK
— BUSHI (@BUSHI_ENSERIO) June 6, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Says He Wasn’t Happy at WWE Royal Rumble, Say He’s Learned To ‘Walk Away’
- Arn Anderson Recalls Slapping Brian Pillman On Live WCW TV
- JBL Says Logan Paul Is ‘100% Right’ About His Position In WWE Locker Room
- Spike TV Executive Recalls WWE Raw’s Final Episode On Network: ‘It Turned Ugly’