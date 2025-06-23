Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI Say They’re Working On Getting US Visas

Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI say that they’re working on getting visa for the US. The two NJPW alumni are set to make their first post-NJPW appearances as RevPro Summer Sizzler, and they spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview discussing their overseas plans and more. A couple of highlights are below:

Naito on making steps to come to the US: Naito: “Domestic options weren’t on the table. When I left New Japan Pro-Wrestling and wanted to see things I didn’t know about, I thought I could experience more new things overseas. I wanted to take my first step overseas.”

BUSHI on the delay in getting visas: “I had imagined we’d be fighting in early July. But the U.S. visa didn’t come through. R.P.W. was the best fit in terms of timing.”

Naito on not being able to use his NJPW theme: “I was involved in the songwriting process from the beginning, sharing my opinions multiple times. The Hiroshima Carp also used it as their chance theme, so I had a strong attachment to it. I really didn’t want to change it; I really didn’t want to change it, and I had a strong desire to walk with STARDUST, but I can’t use it. So, since I’ve left New Japan, I think I’ll take a step forward with regards to my entrance song.”