Tetsuya Naito Says He Wasn’t Asking For More Money In NJPW Contract Talks

Tetsuya Naito is denying rumors that he was looking for more money from NJPW before deciding not to renew his contract. Naito was announced earlier this month as leaving the company and the former IGWP World Heavyweight Champion addressed rumors around his exit in an interview with Tokyo Sports. You can see highlights below:

On rumors he was looking for more money: “Let me be clear: in the five contract renewals I’ve had, I never once brought up money. Ever since they made me the initial offer in the first negotiation, I never touched the subject again. It’s extremely frustrating to have people think I’m quitting because of money, and honestly, I think it’s Tokyo Sports’ fault. But if Tokyo Sports writes about it, it somehow sounds even more like a lie, so what the heck am I supposed to do…? I never made any unreasonable demands. I never said, ‘Since I’m wrestling more, pay me more,’ or ‘That guy wrestles less, pay him less.’ I just wanted them to properly value what a wrestler’s match is worth. I’ve been saying that for years. I get that the number of wrestlers has increased, and there are unavoidable circumstances, but still.”

On Hiroshi Tanahashi saying he wanted Naito to stay until the end: “Did they do that when other wrestlers left? I think it’s wrong that President Tanahashi got some heat from the fans because of that. Tanahashi only showed up during the final (fifth) contract negotiation anyway,” Naito revealed. “Sure, maybe I made some selfish requests. But they didn’t exactly work hard to convince me to stay. After my contract expired on January 31st (as a contracted wrestler), it took more than a month before they even contacted me for the next negotiation. I’m not trying to say, ‘Why didn’t you do this or that for me?’ now. But if they don’t change the way they handle contracts, I think the same thing will keep happening in the coming years. I really hope my departure prompts them to rethink how they approach contract renewals.”