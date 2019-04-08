The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WrestleMania 35 and NXT TakeOver: New York Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 9. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by long time friend and podcasting partner Jeremy Lambert Jr III to break down NXT Takeover: New York & WrestleMania 35. The show is approximately 153 minutes long.

* Intro

* NXT Takeover: New York Review: 6:00

* The Business & Branding of WrestleMania & Possible Future Changes: 50:55

* WrestleMania 35 Review: 61:06

