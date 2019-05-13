The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE MITB Preview & ROH War of The Worlds Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 19. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka. Today, the guys will look back on the ROH War of The Worlds Tour with full reviews of the three live events and then preview Sunday’s WWE MITB PPV. The show is approximately 110–minutes long.

* Intro

* ROH War of The Worlds Buffalo Review: 3:00

* ROH War of The Worlds Toronto Review: 29:00

* ROH War of The Worlds Grand Rapids Review: 47:30

* WWE MITB Preview: 65:30

