wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE MITB Preview & ROH War of The Worlds Reviews
May 13, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 19. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka. Today, the guys will look back on the ROH War of The Worlds Tour with full reviews of the three live events and then preview Sunday’s WWE MITB PPV. The show is approximately 110–minutes long.
* Intro
* ROH War of The Worlds Buffalo Review: 3:00
* ROH War of The Worlds Toronto Review: 29:00
* ROH War of The Worlds Grand Rapids Review: 47:30
* WWE MITB Preview: 65:30
.
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the
above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs in on Dean Malenko’s WWE Departure: ‘I’m Suprised He Stayed As Long As He Did’
- Bruce Prichard Says Attitude Era Women Were Mostly Comfortable With Bra & Panties Matches, Says They Wanted to ‘Show Off Their Body’
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Rumors Rob Van Dam Was Considered For Glacier in WCW
- Bruce Prichard on Angle With JBL Giving Mother of Eddie Guerrero a Heart Attack, Says Eddie’s Mother Actually Went to the Hospital