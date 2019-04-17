The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Superstar Shakeup Breakdown

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 12. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Jeremy Lambert Jr III. On the show, the guys will discuss the concept and execution of the WWE Superstar Shakeup, all the roster moves, and then discuss the topic of stars looking to leave WWE. The show is approximately 108 minutes long.

* Intro

* The format & execution of the Superstar Shakeup: 1:25

* Raw Shakeup: 8:50

* Smackdown Shakeup: 51:15

* Sasha Banks, Dean Ambrose, & Luke Harper Discussion: 79:25

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play