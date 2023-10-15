The Acclaimed to Defend Trios Titles at AEW Battle of the Belts VIII

– A new title match has been made for AEW Battle of the Belts later this month. During tonight’s AEW Collision, the former members of the Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Daniel Garcia) confronted The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. This set up a title match between the two teams at Battle of the Belts.

It will be The Acclaimed vs. Menard, Parker, and Garcia. Matt Menard commented on the matchup and The Acclaimed, “These idiots have been coasting for months. Hope you enjoyed the run boys. IT’S OVER #AEW #AEWCollision.”

AEW Battle of the Belts VIII will be held on October 21 immediately following AEW Collision. The show will be broadcast on TNT.

#DaddyAss & @bowens_official want to help @platinummax with his relationship skills but are interrupted by the former members of the JAS, who want a shot at the #AEW World Trios Titles NEXT SATURDAY on #AEWCollision! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@realbillygunn pic.twitter.com/siULV4kjve — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2023