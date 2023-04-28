The Elite Reportedly Still Haven’t Signed New AEW Deals

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that negotiations between the Elite and AEW for new contracts are still ongoing. Neither the Young Bucks nor Kenny Omega have signed a new deal at this time. There had been some confusion on that point as Konnan recently stated on a podcast he thought Omega agreed to a new deal. This was because Omega agreed to work Triplemania.

Unless new deals are agreed upon, Omega’s contract will expire late this year, around November, while the Bucks’ will expire at the end of the year. Barry Bloom is handling negotiations for all three.

It was also noted that Hangman Page’s deal also expires at the end of the year.