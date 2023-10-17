The Godfather on His Real-Life Bond With The Undertaker

– During an appearance on this week’s Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather (aka Charles Wright) discussed his relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, as the two men are very close friends in real life. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Godfather on his brotherhood with The Undertaker: “Our relationship now, it’s always been — we’re not wrestling bros. I mean, we’re brothers, man. I love that dude, and we met each other in ’87, and I had a lot to do with changing the way he is for the better, and we just became bros, man.”

On how the two rarely talk about wrestling: “To this day, very seldom do we ever talk wrestling. We talk about our kids. We talk about guns. We talk about motorcycles. We talk about life. But the whole time that I’ve known him, unless it was something very serious that just happened, we’d never talk wrestling. Even to this day, we don’t talk wrestling.”