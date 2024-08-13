The Godfather Recalls the Early Years of His Career

– During his Poddin’ Ain’t Easy show, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather discussed the early years of his wrestling career, debuting in USWA as The Soultaker in 1989. He also revealed that his connection with strip clubs goes all the way back to when he first started wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Godfather on how he used to frequently hang out at strip clubs: “I’m gonna be completely honest, I’ve always been really good at picking up women because I’ve always worked in strip clubs. I’ve always had the gift of gab. So when I went [to training school], all I’m doing is hanging out all night in strip clubs. I’m hooking up with chicks and stuff. I get back to my apartment that I had like at 1:00 in the afternoon. I sleep all day. Wrestling school, if I was there three [to] four months, I might have went to wrestling school three [to] four times, maybe. The rest of the time, I swear to you I’m hanging in strip clubs.”

On not knowing much about wrestling when he first started: “My very first match ever not knowing anything about wrestling, not one thing about wrestling, I thought it was a half-ass shoot. I wrestled Jerry in Memphis, Tennessee on a Monday night, which is big back then. I beat him in the middle, one, two, three.” Two weeks later, Godfather defeated Lawler again, this time with the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship on the line.