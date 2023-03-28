– AEW President Tony Khan confirmed another major title bout for next month’s return to Long Island, New York. FTR will get another shot at The Gunns and the AEW Tag Team Titles, but their AEW careers will also be at stake.

Tony Khan noted, “Next Wednesday, 4/5 @UBSArena NY Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork AEW World Tag Team Championship Titles vs AEW Careers The Gunns vs FTR Next Wednesday in New York, the Gunns will defend their world titles vs. FTR, who will leave AEW if they don’t win the belts.”

Next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite will be held at the UBS Arena in Long Island. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Riho

* AEW Tag Team Championships: The Gunns (c) vs. FTR (If FTR loses, they are gone from AEW)