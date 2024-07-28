The Hardys On Potentially Appearing in NXT Through TNA

The Hardys are now working with TNA, and they recently addressed the potential of showing on on NXT TV through the two companies’ working relationship. Matt and Jeff spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and spoke about the possibility of making an appearance on the Tuesday night brand. You can see a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Matt on the possibility: “In wrestling, never say never and I will say that the NXT Tag Team Titles are not on the list of titles that we’ve won so we are interested in that. I think this crossover between NXT and TNA is great. It’s exciting. It’s unpredictable and I think that’s a positive for the business and the industry.”

Jeff on the possibility: “I’m a fan of first time evers and us in NXT and just the vision of that is very exciting to me.”