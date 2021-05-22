The IIconics File Trademark for New Podcast Off Her Chops

– Fightful reports that former WWE Superstars The IIconics, Peyton Royce (aka Cassie Lee) and Billie Kay (aka Jessica McKay), have filed a trademark for their new podcast name, Off Her Chops with the United States Patent & Trademark Office. They filed the trademark on May 18 for their new show, which they debuted the first episode for yesterday.

The trademark was filed by Cassie and JLTM Inc., which is operated by McKay and Ashley Ramsden. Here’s the full description for the filing:

Mark For: OFF HER CHOPS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling, reality television, podcasting, and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling, reality television, podcasting, and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wresting, news, popular culture, dating, and public interest; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wresting, news, popular culture, dating, and public interest; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling, reality television, podcasting, and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wresting, news, popular culture, dating, and public interest for entertainment purposes.

The IIconics were released from WWE last month. The debut episode of their new show is available below: