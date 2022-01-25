The IInspiration Added to Wrestlecon 2022

– WrestleCon has announced Impact Wrestling Knockouts tag team champions, The IInsipration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay), as the latest guests for this year’s convention. The event will be held in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania Week. Here’s the updated list of guests:

* The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay)

* Road Dogg

* Heath

* Paul Wight

* Westin Blake

* The Briscoes

* Man Mountain Rock

* One Man Gang/Akeem

* Scotty 2 Hotty

* Lita

* Tully Blanchard

* Jackie and Bobby Fulton

* The Highlanders

* JJ Dillon

* Adam Bomb

* Mike Rotunda

* Ted Dibiase

* Bill Eadie

* Barry Darsow

* Slick

* Ron Simmons

* Marina Shafir

* Kurt Angle

* Bull Nakano

* Barbie Blank

* Atsushi Onita

* Mickie James

* Ultimo Dragon

* Al Snow

* Sonny Onoo

* Sam Houston

* Nick Aldis

* Debra McMichael

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

* Tommy Rich

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Angelina Love

* Brooke Adams

* Windham Rotunda

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

* Ted Dibiase Jr

* The Honky Tonk Man