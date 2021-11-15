The IInspiration On Why They’re Not Interested In the Forbidden Door Just Yet

The IInspiration have explained why they aren’t leaping at the chance to jump through the “Forbidden Door” quite just yet. The Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions spoke with Alex McCarthy for a new interview and were asked about whether they would be interested in doing any crossover work with other companies right now. As Jessie McKay explained it, they aren’t because they want to devote everything they have to their main company at the moment.

“For right now — yes, there are incredible companies and other wrestlers and entertainers out there,” McKay said (per Fightful). “But for right, now our hearts are with IMPACT. They’ve given us this opportunity and we don’t let them down, we want to deliver. And we have so much more in store for the IInspiration that we can’t wait to show the world, exclusively at IMPACT.

“That’s our focus right now, that’s where our heart is,” she continued. “We’re putting all of our time and energy into Impact Wrestling. So I’ve always been thinking about the future, but I honestly mean it when I say I haven’t been these past six months because I’ve been so happy with living in the moment, and for the first time in my life not stressing about what’s going to happen six months, a year, two years, five years down the road. And it’s been extremely fulfilling for me to do that, and it’s great on the old mental health front.”

McKay and Cassie Lee signed with Impact following their release earlier this year and made their debuts at Bound For Glory where they won the tag team titles.