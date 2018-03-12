wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Congratulates Randy Orton on Becoming a Grand Slam Winner, Mustache Mountain Set For PROOGRESS Tour of Australia, Chuck Taylor Comments on Main Eventing a NJPW Show
– The Miz posted the following on Twitter, congratulating Randy Orton on becoming a grand slam winner at last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV…
Congrats on becoming a Grand Slam Champion, @RandyOrton. Welcome to the club…and not “the club” where you wear stupid leather jackets and too sweet each other like it's the 90s. https://t.co/IYdplTyG7m
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 12, 2018
– According to PWinsider.com, Mustache Mountain, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate have been announced for the PROGRESS Wrestling tour of Australia next month.
– Chuck Taylor posted the following, commenting on his match this morning with SANADA…
I just had a main event singles match in New Japan Pro Wrestling; the last few years in all of wrestling have been real fuckin' weird. I'm still trying to figure out where this Jacob's Ladder scenario began, with all of this being a hallucination as I'm dying
— Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) March 12, 2018