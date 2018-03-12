 

WWE News: The Miz Congratulates Randy Orton on Becoming a Grand Slam Winner, Mustache Mountain Set For PROOGRESS Tour of Australia, Chuck Taylor Comments on Main Eventing a NJPW Show

March 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The Miz Raw 25 1818

– The Miz posted the following on Twitter, congratulating Randy Orton on becoming a grand slam winner at last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV…

– According to PWinsider.com, Mustache Mountain, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate have been announced for the PROGRESS Wrestling tour of Australia next month.

– Chuck Taylor posted the following, commenting on his match this morning with SANADA…

Larry Csonka

