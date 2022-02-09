The Miz Considers ‘You Suck’ Chants From Fans as a Compliment

– Speaking to NFL.com’s Good Morning Football, WWE Superstar The Miz discussed how fans view him and seeing ‘you suck” chants as a compliment. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Miz on how the WWE Universe views him: “The WWE Universe, our fans would not call me a gentleman. They would say I’m arrogant, egotistical and the worst person in the world. Like when I walk out into the ring, people are booing me, chanting ‘you suck.’ And that’s a compliment to me.”

On becoming a dad: “Honestly Mike Mizanin, to me as a dad, I really just enjoy my quiet time and alone time because I have a two and a half and a four-year-old at home. So there isn’t much of that. The only time is when you’re on the toilet to be perfectly honest with you. And half the time they open up the door and you’re like ‘I’m busy in here, sweetheart. I will be right out, I promise.’ But yeah, I try to manage everything. Try to be the best father and husband you can possibly be, but when you’re at work, you try to be the biggest jerk you can be.”

On the birth of his daughter Monroe: “I’ll never forget when Monroe was born. It’s something you can’t tell someone that doesn’t have kids. When you have kids and you see your firstborn, something in your heart opens up. It’s like a whole new spot of love you didn’t even know you had. And I’ll tell you, every time I come home to those little girls, it is like the biggest, hugest celebration. The biggest hugs. Like last night I was sitting there in bed, flipping through my TikToks with my daughter and she’s like laughing at everything. There’s nothing that brings you more joy than your kids.”