The Miz Feels He’s in the Prime of His Career Right Now

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Superstar The Miz discussed how he feels he’s in the prime of his career right now. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Miz on being in the prime of his career: “I’m in it right now and I’m loving it. I’m loving every second of it. My body feels good, I feel like I’m in my prime. I feel more confident than I’ve ever felt in WWE, and so like as a talent, like when I go into the ring I know exactly what I’m doing, I know how to get the audience where I want them to be, and I know how to tell a story and a captivating story.”

On life after WWE: “Where this goes after WWE, I don’t know. Like I want to be a great dad, I want to be a great husband. I want Monroe and Madison to grow up with a dad that’s there, that’s present.”

The Miz and R-Truth lost their WWE World Tag Team Titles to The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh last month on WWE Raw.