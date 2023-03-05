The Miz Thinks Jake Paul, Tyson Fury Would Be Welcome At WrestleMania

WrestleMania 39 is right around the corner, and The Miz thinks that Jake Paul, Tyson Fury, and Tommy Fury would all be welcome at the show. TMZ caught up with The Miz, who will host this year’s two-night event, and asked him about the idea of the outside stars appearing on the show. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the idea Jake Paul appearing at WrestleMania: “Logan has taken WWE and really locked in and honed in on it. I think he’s messing with the wrong person with Seth Rollins, but who knows? I mean, you never know what’s going to happen at WrestleMania, especially at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. We want to make some splashes, make noise. So if Jake wants to get involved in that, I think it’d be more than welcome.”

On Tommy & Tyson Fury possibly showing up: “Maybe all of them, Tyson as well. Tyson has been involved, so… There’s a lot of things going on.”