The Miz Reflects On His Biography Episode, Working With R-Truth, WWE Under Triple H

The Miz’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends airs tonight, and he recently spoke about getting his own special, working with R-Truth and more. Miz spoke with TV Insider for a new interview promoting the special, and you can see some highlights below:

On getting his due through the Biography episode: “Is this my flowers? If it is, I’m very thankful for it. When I was first asked to do this documentary, I was like, “Man, I can’t believe they want to do a documentary on me.” I’d done one before, and I couldn’t believe they wanted to do that one, too. I thought about how they would make this one different. They were not only able to make it different but man, did they exceed my expectations in all facets. From moments I forgot about to moments that are still near and dear to my heart to moments where I literally lost it. Sometimes I get very angry. To be able to talk about what I was feeling and things people really remember, they dove into my story… It’s a long story, but it’s pretty incredible. And it’s my life, so it’s cool.”

On other WWE stars who spoke for the special: “It meant a lot to have those people sit down for interviews. I’ve done a bunch of those and know the time it takes. I know the schedules that our superstars have. For them to sit down and talk about my career, it meant a lot. When John Cena says, “He is not just one of the most underrated. He is the most underrated WWE superstar of all time.” That means a lot. John Cena is one of the biggest movie stars out there. He is Peacemaker. He doesn’t have a lot of time on his hands, but he made time for my documentary. He is like that. He has always made time.

“Whether it’s me asking, “What do you think about this match? What could I have done better? How do you set yourself apart from others?” not only does he have an answer, but an answer that just blows your mind. It’s cool to have him sit down and talk about me. It’s cool to see my childhood friends. Justin, I’ve known since kindergarten. My buddy Scotty I’ve known since junior high, so it’s crazy to see them on TV talking about me and getting their perspective. It’s cool to hear my dad, my wife, my family. That’s what sets this doc apart for me.”

On working with R-Truth: “I’m having a blast. If you had told me I’d be getting cheered two years ago, I would have laughed in your face. I would have told you there was no way because people just loved to hate me. I could never be a babyface or a good guy. Then you get paired with R-Truth, and people can’t help but love R-Truth. If you’re around him, you’re going to get cheered. I’m loving every second because as much as John Cena says I’m the most underrated, I think Truth is very underrated. It is very difficult to be taken seriously as well as being able to joke around and do comedy. I think he does a great job doing that. He can be a champion or a person that makes you laugh. He always creates moments each and every time he is on that screen. He has been doing it longer than everybody else. It’s unbelievable being with him.”

On WWE under Triple H as creative head: “Triple H is one of the best minds this business has ever seen. The way he is able to not only do what he is doing right now, but he is there as a resource… If I need to know what we are looking for in a match, he would be able to tell me in-depth what he is looking for and how we can get the crowd to gravitate toward the storyline. The energy in the locker room is unbelievable because wrestling has never been so hot. If you look at it, think of all the top stars right now. I love what we’re doing with these PLEs (Premium Live Events) where we’re having five to six matches.

“There are longer matches with storylines that have been built and are ready for a PLE. You look at SummerSlam now. It’s at the Cleveland Browns stadium. I don’t know what I’m doing, and it’s in my hometown. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I don’t think we will ever go back to that stadium because they might get a new stadium. This stadium that I have grown up watching the Cleveland Browns games in, I don’t know if I have a match. You look at the storylines right now, and it’s insane how good they are… It’s very tough to get on a PLE now. You have to be on the top of your game. I understand more than anyone because I’ve been here for 20 years.”

On looking at his career moving forward: “Moving forward, I’m always looking to evolve. I’m always looking to be the best I can be, not only myself but the WWE superstars. Whether it’s teaching people in the ring or doing high-level main event caliber matches, I’m for all of it. I’m the ultimate utility player. Whatever WWE needs, I’m there and do it to the best of my ability because I enjoy the job I have. I enjoy being a WWE superstar. There is nothing quite like it. When you can make someone happy or laugh or feel something that they didn’t feel before, it’s pretty great.”