WWE News: The Miz Preparing For MLB Celebrity Softball Game, New WWE Merchandise, Singh Brothers Working On New Bollywood Project

July 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The Miz posted that he’s getting ready to participate in the MLB’s Celebrity All-Star Softball game.

– WWE Shop is selling new women’s leggings with designs for Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, The Ultimate Warrior, DX, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and The New Day.

– The Singh Brothers are on the set of a new Bollywood project in a post on Twitter:

