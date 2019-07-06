WWE News: The Miz Preparing For MLB Celebrity Softball Game, New WWE Merchandise, Singh Brothers Working On New Bollywood Project

– The Miz posted that he’s getting ready to participate in the MLB’s Celebrity All-Star Softball game.

While the other “celebrities” are busy being Hollywood, I’m working on becoming back to back MVP at the @mlb All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on @espn in THE LAND. #MizVSAll pic.twitter.com/WWp7WQ5CFM — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 5, 2019

– WWE Shop is selling new women’s leggings with designs for Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, The Ultimate Warrior, DX, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and The New Day.

– The Singh Brothers are on the set of a new Bollywood project in a post on Twitter: