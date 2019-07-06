wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Preparing For MLB Celebrity Softball Game, New WWE Merchandise, Singh Brothers Working On New Bollywood Project
– The Miz posted that he’s getting ready to participate in the MLB’s Celebrity All-Star Softball game.
While the other “celebrities” are busy being Hollywood, I’m working on becoming back to back MVP at the @mlb All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on @espn in THE LAND. #MizVSAll pic.twitter.com/WWp7WQ5CFM
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 5, 2019
– WWE Shop is selling new women’s leggings with designs for Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, The Ultimate Warrior, DX, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and The New Day.
– The Singh Brothers are on the set of a new Bollywood project in a post on Twitter:
On set of our latest blockbuster Bollywood Project.
And a special shoutout to a HUGE fan of @WWE & Bollywood superstar himself, @Varun_dvn! 🎬🎥⭐️@WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/F67iklOiBK
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) July 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H
- Shelly Martinez Says She’s Moved Past Her Heat With Batista, Explains Why She’s Thankful To Him Now
- Jon Moxley On How WWE Wrestling Is More Restricted: ‘It’s Like Vince Is In The Ring With You’
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon