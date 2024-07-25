– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, WWE Superstar The Miz recalled his famous interview with Bryan Danielson (aka Daniel Bryan) on Talking Smack. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Most of the promos that you think are great, I think are terrible. Like the one with Daniel Bryan, that’s probably my most infamous, when I got back and got out of that, I was so angry, it was real anger that like I’ve never felt that type of anger before and I didn’t know what to do with it and it’s scary. Like, I lost control of everything and I just started yelling and the veins were popping out of my head and I look back at that and I don’t like watching it.”