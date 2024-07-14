The Miz on Selfishly Wanting to Face John Cena in the Ring Again

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Superstar The Miz discussed wanting to face John Cena next year for Cena’s retirement tour and how much fun it is to get in the ring with Cena. He stated the following (via Fightful)

“I am putting my name in the hat of people that want to face John Cena [or] be beside John Cena because, selfishly, I’ve been in the ring a lot with John Cena, and I want more. That’s how much fun it is getting into the ring with John Cena. I also want our new talent to experience John Cena because as much as I was taught by John and I can teach what John taught me, It’s always better when you have that guy there to teach you. So, I really want our younger talent to just feel that energy.”

Cena will kick off his retirement tour in 2025, where he will be wrestling and appearing from January to December.