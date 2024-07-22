The Miz Shares WWE Milestones He’d Like to Accomplish

The Miz recently did an interview with SHAK Wrestling (per Wrestling Inc), where he spoke about a wide range of topics. During the interview, the former WWE Champion named the remaining goals he wanted to achieve in wrestling. He stated the following:

“Well I gotta win the Royal Rumble, right? And I think right now at the top like today, is to do something at SummerSlam in Cleveland Brown Stadium because it’s a stadium I grew up watching and I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me because I don’t think we’ll ever be at Cleveland Brown Stadium ever again. So I look at it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I don’t know if that opportunity is going to happen and it’s my hometown because of how much this card is stacked.”