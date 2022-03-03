The Miz Talks Training With Logan Paul For WrestleMania, Says Paul Is An ‘Absolute Natural’

The Miz has been training Logan Paul for their tag team match at WrestleMania 38, and he recently talked about Paul’s progress and more. Miz and Paul are set to face The Mysterios on night one of the PPV, and he spoke with TMZ about how it’s going. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On how training is going: “Training is going really well, actually. It’s interesting because I was showing him my move [Skull Crushing Finale] and my move isn’t the easiest move to do. If I just go up to someone, I can’t just show them and they get it right away. It takes awhile, it takes time to get it correctly. Logan, I showed it to him once, literally picked it up like that. I was like, ‘Oh, okay, this is going to be fun.’ The boxing training, he’s an amateur wrestler in Ohio, he’s very athletic and he’s picking up everything really quickly.”

On working with Paul: “I’m training him. I’m getting him ready. If you’re going to WrestleMania, it’s the biggest event WWE has. I want to make sure he’s aptly prepared and he’s willing to be prepared. He’s willing to put in the work, the effort, it’s been a blast. He’s an absolute natural. After WrestleMania, I think people are going to be like, ‘this guy can go full time if he wants.”

On if Paul could be full-time with WWE: “It’s up to him and WWE, but if he does well at WrestleMania, it could lead to something more.”