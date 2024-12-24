The New Day Mock Wade Barrett For Being Retired On WWE Raw

The New Day turned their ire toward Big E. onto Wade Barrett, with Xavier Woods mocking the commentator on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Woods and Kofi Kingston come out for a promo to heavy boos heavily, at which time they turned their attention to the commentary booth and taking exception to Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett criticizing them for turning their backs on Big E.

After Kingston said that Tessitore hasn’t been here long enough and complained about the commentary team not telling the truth as they did the last two weeks, Woods put the focus on Barrett and said he had something in common with E. in that neither of them were man enough to get back in the ring. Barrett said he was retired, and Woods & Kingston got in the ring where they said they could have attacked E. and the fans shouldn’t be upset.

Kingston said tonight was supposed to be a homecoming for him and for his mother, who was here in the front row from Ghana. Kingston accused the fans of ruining her experience and approached her for a hug, but she rebuked him and grabbed her stuff to leave.