The OC vs. OTM Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a match between The OC and OTM for next week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Michin will take on Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, & Jaida Parker. Nima and Price defeated Gallows and Anderson on last week’s episode. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson

* Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

* The Rascalz vs. Gallus

* The OC vs. OTM