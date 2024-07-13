wrestling / News

The OC vs. OTM Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a match between The OC and OTM for next week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Michin will take on Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, & Jaida Parker. Nima and Price defeated Gallows and Anderson on last week’s episode. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson
* Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans
* The Rascalz vs. Gallus
* The OC vs. OTM

