wrestling / News
The OC vs. OTM Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
July 13, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match between The OC and OTM for next week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Michin will take on Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, & Jaida Parker. Nima and Price defeated Gallows and Anderson on last week’s episode. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson
* Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans
* The Rascalz vs. Gallus
* The OC vs. OTM
After weeks of hostility, brawls, and verbal attacks, O.T.M. and The O.C. will go to war in a Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/v6FLkMmmg0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 13, 2024