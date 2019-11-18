The Revival On Their Team With Randy Orton and Being Sad It Ended, If the British Bulldogs Belong in Hall of Fame

– The Revival spoke with Sky Sports’ Lock Up podcast for a new interview discussing their alliance with Randy Orton earlier this year, the British Bulldogs’ legacy and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On where the British Bulldogs fit in on their tag team rankings

Wilder: “Top 10, maybe top five. I’d have to sit down and really think about it. There’s a lot of tag teams that we’ve looked up to and that we’ve kind of modeled our careers after. So it’s a tough one, but I’d say maybe top five, definitely top 10 for me.”

Dawson: “Yeah, I don’t know if it — it doesn’t matter where they rank as far as our favorites and what we studied. But the British Bulldogs, man, they revolutionized tag team wrestling and even just wrestling in general. There’s a style of wrestling before the Bulldogs, and then the Bulldogs came and that style completely changed. So whether we — and we do. We love ’em and I watch everything they’ve done. I know every match they’ve had. But whether we love them or not, they completely changed the landscape of professional wrestling. And you can go and see from — look at the style of wrestling, like I said, from 1983 and before that, and then 1984 and after they teamed. And just see how everything changed. So they absolutely deserve to be in the Hall of Fame.”

On their involvement with Randy Orton

Wilder: “It’s the most fun I’ve had since we came up from NXT, personally. Like, just learning from him, and getting to see how he works up close, and picking his brain afterwards. There’s not many guys like him that has accomplished what he’s accomplished for as long as he’s accomplished it. So man, I wish we could have had more time as a faction, and hopefully we have a chance to work with him again down the line.”

Dawson: “Yeah, there was a lot of money left on the table whenever that was dissolved. A lot of money, we could have done a lot of good things for professional wrestling, could have done a lot of good things for the WWE, but that’s not how they saw it unfortunately. But yeah, like Dash said, we learned a lot from Randy Orton. And we also became very, very good friends with Randy over those two months that we were with him. And I think he really enjoyed being with us too, because he hasn’t had that kind of — not that we’re super young guys, but that kind of youthful vibrance of wanting to steal the show every single night. He hadn’t been around that for awhile. And he got with us and man, every single night, whether it was a house show or a PPV, we wanted to steal the show and work harder than everybody else. I think he enjoyed that but he also respects that. We grew this kinship, this friendship, and a bond with him that we haven’t had on the main roster with anybody else.”

