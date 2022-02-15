wrestling / News

The Rock Comments on Appearing in Super Bowl Opening Segment

February 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock has weighed in on his appearance in the opening segment of the Super Bowl, thanking the NFL and fans. As noted, the Great One introduced the two teams at Sunday’s game, and he took to Twitter to comment on the appearance.

Rock wrote:

“My long time dream was to have a career in the @NFL & win a #SuperBowl. I failed at that. But last night my dream came true.. in a different way. Thank you NFL, players/coaches for the amazing love & trust. Thank U fans for the INSANE POSITIVE ENERGY #grateful”

