Tamina Says Their Family Hopes The Rock Will Return To The Ring

In a recent Insider interview, Tamina — WWE star and cousin of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — shared her insights into her relatives’ thoughts on seeing Johnson potentially re-enter the ring. According to Tamina, the attitude is highly supportive. You can see some highlights below:

On the family hoping he returns to the ring: “All of us, including his mama, want him to come back. I feel like everybody wants him to return.”

On the family’s multi-generational involvement in the industry: “It’s what you were made to do, and born to do. Wrestling is a love.”

On being inspired by him: “Dwayne’s a huge mentor, you know, because when I first started, it was because of him. He’s a huge example. The way he is in interviews, that’s really him — he’s really that funny person. He’s that loving man, that husband, and he is that father. Like, his girls are crazy about their dad. You see him as a character, you see him as a superstar at WWE. It’s all these different things, but he’s an entrepreneur. He could probably become the next president for crying out loud, and I’m proud of him. You can never repay anybody back for any of that for the kind of love that they show you.”