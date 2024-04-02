The Rock to Induct Grandmother Lia Maivia Into WWE Hall of Fame

The Rock has announced that he will induct his grandmother, Lia Maivia into the WWE Hall of Fame. The actor and TKO board member announced on Monday that he will induct Maivia, who passed away in 2008, into the Hall of Fame this year. You can see the video below.

Maivia took over Polynesian Pro Wrestling when her husband Peter Maivia passed away in 1982, becoming one of wrestling’s first female promoters.

Rock wrote:

“I’m honored to announce, that I will be inducting my grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the @WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2024. One of the first ever female promoters of professional wrestling. She was a trail blazer.

She was a protector of our family.

She was the real Final Boss. @wwe @tkogrp

#LiaMaivia

#WWEHallOfFame

#2024”

Maivia joins Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, The U.S. Express, and Muhammad Ali as inductees into the 2024 class. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on April 5th and airs live after Smackdown on Peacock and WWE Network.