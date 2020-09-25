wrestling / News
The Rock Agrees To Do Ken Shamrock’s Induction Greeting Into Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Ken Shamrock is set to be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame, and his induction could be, well, a great one thanks to The Rock.
Shamrock took to Twitter to ask his former WWE counterpart to send an induction greeting for the Hall of Fame ceremony.
“Hey brother I am being Inducted into the Impact Wrestling HOF I would be very grateful if you could send a Induction greeting. After all I believe my time with you was my greatest memories in Wrestling. Thank you,” Shamrock wrote.
A few hours later, The Rock responded and seemingly confirmed that he’ll send Shamrock what he needs for the induction.
“Congrats, my brother. Awesome news. I will take care of this and get it to you by this weekend,” Rock said.
The Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame induction typically takes place during Bound for Glory weekend.
