Ken Shamrock is set to be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame, and his induction could be, well, a great one thanks to The Rock.

Shamrock took to Twitter to ask his former WWE counterpart to send an induction greeting for the Hall of Fame ceremony.

“Hey brother I am being Inducted into the Impact Wrestling HOF I would be very grateful if you could send a Induction greeting. After all I believe my time with you was my greatest memories in Wrestling. Thank you,” Shamrock wrote.

A few hours later, The Rock responded and seemingly confirmed that he’ll send Shamrock what he needs for the induction.

“Congrats, my brother. Awesome news. I will take care of this and get it to you by this weekend,” Rock said.

The Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame induction typically takes place during Bound for Glory weekend.